LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Drivers were gawking over the weekend after a limousine caught fire, seemingly stranding a Las Vegas bridal party.
Video from viewer Jay Hawk shows the limo on fire with the bridal party behind the vehicle at a safe distance.
Fire and traffic officials have yet to respond for comment on what may have caused the fire. It wasn't known if the bridal party was traveling to or from the wedding.
