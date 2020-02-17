LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Due to the Presidents Day holiday on Monday, there are limited early vote caucus sites in the Las Vegas Valley.
Here are the sites open on Feb. 17:
Sun City Anthem Community Center, 2450 Hampton Rd., Henderson 89052. Open 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Culinary Workers Union Local 226 Building C, 1630 S Commerce St., Las Vegas 89102. Open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
IBEW Local 357, 808 N Lamb Blvd., Las Vegas 89110. Open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
AFL-CIO State Fed Building, 1891 Whitney Mesa Dr., Henderson 89014. Open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
UAW Local 3555, 4310 Cameron St. #11, Las Vegas 89103. Open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Heat & Frost Local 135, 4316 E Alexander Rd., Las Vegas 89115. Open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
SMART Local 88, 2560 Marco St., Las Vegas 89115. Open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Nevada State Education Association, 3511 E Harmon Ave. #C, Las Vegas 89121. Open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Steelworkers Local 4856, 47 S Water St., Henderson 89015. Open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
You can check the nearest early vote location online. Early voting ends Feb. 18. Caucus day is Feb. 22.
