LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Las Vegas needs lifeguards. There are 20 lifeguard spots to fill at community pools. The City of Las Vegas Aquatic Coordinator says this shortage is a problem valley-wide.
"We know the hotels are continually looking for guards, we noticed Wet'N'Wild and some of the other parks are also looking for guards," David Lund said. "This is a valley wide shortage that we're noticing."
The city is offering lifeguard training leading to American Red Cross lifeguard certification.
The training will be offered June 7-11, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Municipal Pool, 431 E. Bonanza Road.
The course price of $122 will be discounted to $38 for those who complete the five-day course, pass the swim test, and commit to working June, July and August as a City of Las Vegas lifeguard. Lifeguards must be at least 16 years old.
Prospective city lifeguards who already hold current American Red Cross lifeguard certification and/or water safety instructor certification can apply online immediately at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/lasvegas.
