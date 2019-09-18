LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The organizers for the Life is Beautiful festival released the details for this year's bag policy for guests.
The types of bags that would be allowed at this year's Life is Beautiful are:
- Clear backpacks made of clear plastic, vinyl or PVC
- Small bags, purses or totes; up to 6" x 8" x 3"
- Drawstring bags or other bags with a singular opening
- Empty hydration packs
Festival organizers said the small bags, purses or totes did not have to be clear and that drawstrings bags could not have any pockets. Bags with a singular opening were allowed up to 10" x 16". These bags do not have to be clear, either.
Heading out to DTLV? Check out this year's bag policy and make sure you're all set for #lifeisbeautiful2019 ✅ pic.twitter.com/YwxcYAeTOi— LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL (@lifeisbeautiful) September 15, 2019
Empty hydration packs were allowed with a bladder capacity of under 2.5 liters, along with no more than two additional pockets, LIB said.
Any large bags or backpacks over 6" x 8" x 3" were not allowed.
"LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL's bag policy improves safety, security and entrance efficiency for everyone," a release from the festival said on Twitter. "Please help our safety by adhering to the policy."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.