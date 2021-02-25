LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada is set to giveaway a free meal on Thursday.
The Center is offering prepared food from Jackson's Bar & Grill. The Center says vegetarian options are available. This is part of a monthly "Dine Thru" series that the Center offers.
Pre-registration is required. Click here to register.
