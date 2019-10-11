LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After an arson fire and vandalism at the LGBTQ Center earlier this year, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and administrators at The Center are stepping up their security efforts for PRIDE weekend.
Metro will increase its presence around the 2019 Las Vegas PRIDE Parade and Festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.
Officers who are normally not scheduled to work will be paid overtime for securing the event this weekend.
In June, the LGBTQ Center said it appeared as though an individual tried to set fire to the Center’s banner that celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.
Then in September, video surveillance cameras caught a man spray painting a homophobic slur The Center’s front entrance.
“It’s really unfortunate that there are people out there who, for no reason, just because of who are, want to cause us harm,” LGBTQ Center director of operation Vince Collins said.
The Center has installed more surveillance cameras around the buildings perimeter and hired a security guard to patrol the grounds.
“We’ve come a long way as a community but we have a long way to go when it comes to dealing with the hate.”
Several road closures are in effect downtown. Third Street from Carson to Bridger avenues will be closed, as will Bridger from Casino Center Boulevard to Third.
The road closures will remain in effect until 3 p.m. Sunday.
