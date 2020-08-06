Leukemia patient marries boyfriend at Southern Hills Hospital

Alysia, 33, and her boyfriend Daniel get married at Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas. Alysia is battling leukemia and her dying wish was to marry Daniel, according to hospital officials. (Southern Hills Hospital)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas woman battling leukemia received her dying wish Wednesday: to marry her boyfriend.

Alysia, 33, has been battling leukemia at Southern Hills Hospital for the past month. Alysia told hospital staff Wednesday morning that it was her dying wish to marry her boyfriend, Daniel.

Alysia was too sick to leave the hospital, so staff brought the marriage to her, granting her and her boyfriend a marriage license and performing the ceremony from her hospital bed.

The impromptu wedding had been planned for Thursday, but hospital staff pushed the ceremony up due to Alysia's condition.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help with Alysia's medical expenses.

