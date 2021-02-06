LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Former world heavyweight champion and Las Vegas resident Leon Spinks Jr. died on Friday, according to his press representation. He was 67.
Spinks lost a five-year battle with multiple cancers on Friday night with his wife Brenda Glur Spinks by his side.
"Leon fought his battle with numerous illnesses resiliently, never losing his trademark smile. Showing true Spinks determination, he never threw in the towel. Leon will be remembered as a beloved husband, father and brother," the statement provided by The Firm said.
Spinks made history in 1978 in Las Vegas when he beat Muhammed Ali to become to the world heavyweight boxing champion. In total, he fought professionally 72 times and won 46 of them.
Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame Founder Rich Marotta said without question, his fight against Ali was an incredible victory.
“He was a 10-1 under-dog- it was one of the greatest upsets in boxing history and he won a 15-round decision over the greatest. And he’ll also be remembered for being a part of the 1976 Olympic games boxing team- arguably the greatest boxing team the United States has ever fielded in the Olympic games in Montreal and he won a gold medal, as did his brother Michael,” Marotta said.
Spinks was born in St. Louis on July 11, 1953. He served in the Marines, where he found a passion for boxing.
In 2011, he married his longtime girlfriend in a small Las Vegas ceremony. He moved to Las Vegas the same year. His boxing success led to an induction into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame in 2017.
Longtime family friend and representative Tyler Feldman described Spinks as having a positive attitude and being a wonderful human being.
"Even physically he definitely had challenges just physically with his body over the years but just kept on going. You know he had a fighters will even bigger than as a boxer in the ring, he was a tougher fighter outside of the ring especially with his health,” Feldman said.
Feldman said he was a competitor in the ring and out.
“He really exemplified the never give-up attitude, every time someone said he couldn’t do something, he did it. And its very rare that you find that,” Feldman said.
Both Feldman and Marotta said Spinks always gave time to fans.
“The year he was inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame, Leon actually sat with his brother Michael who was also being inducted the same year and they stood for hours taking pictures with fans so he actually loved it- he loved being out there with the fans,” Marotta said.
“Las Vegas, he was every-where, any sort of nonprofit event, any sort of, anything to give back to kids. He got such joy,” Feldman said.
His wife Brenda Glur Spinks released a statement on Leon's passing.
"His final fight was fought with the same skill, grace and grit that had carried him through so many lifetime challenges," the statement read.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
