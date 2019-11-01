LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Lee Canyon kicks off its second annual Spread the Warmth winter coat and beanie drive Saturday.
The drive benefits Project 150, a local nonprofit organization that assits homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students in Clark County.
The kickoff will be during Saturday's Pray for Snow part at Sky Center. Those donating at the party will be entered into a special raffle. Donations will be accepted through Nov. 29 at Skye Center and other partner locations.
Skye Canyon will donate $25 per coat up to $5,000 for donations made through Nov. 29.
