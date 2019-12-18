LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Hillside Lodge at Lee Canyon has a grand opening date.

Lee Canyon is now open for the season and will hold a weekend-long celebration beginning with a ribbon-cutting for the new lodge Jan. 10, according to a news release. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be at 10 a.m. Speakers at the event will include Clark County Commissioner Larry Brown and Get Outdoors Nevada executive director Mauricia Baca, who also leads the Nevada Outdoor Business Coalition. Brown will designate Jan. 10 as Hillside Lodge Day. Light refreshments showcasing the lodge's food and beverage options will be served inside the lodge, and there will be music on the deck.

The 10,000-square-foot Hillside Lodge is a two-story building that offers outdoor heated terrace and patio dining experiences; a ski-in, ski-out bar; a bistro; and expanded restroom facilities, the release said. The lodge includes event space for meetings, special events and weddings and allows guests to enjoy the scenery of the Spring Mountains.

The festivities will continue Jan. 11 with the fifth annual Chris Ruby Cup, the release said. The all-ages race will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is a benefit for the Nevada Donor Network. Registration is $20, but Lee Canyon will cover registration fees for registered organ donors, and people can register to become a donor at the event.

The event celebrates the life of Chris Ruby, a 20-year-old Las Vegas resident and snowboarder who passed away in 2014. Ruby’s donated organs and tissues have saved the lives of over 90 patients.

The last event during the grand opening celebration will be live music on the deck of the Hillside lodge from noon to 3 p.m.

“We are excited to celebrate the Hillside Lodge with the community and believe the lodge will cement Lee Canyon as the perfect jumping-off spot for Las Vegas’ fast-growing population and their passion for the great outdoors,” Lee Canyon general manager Dan Hooper said. “Hillside Lodge means Lee Canyon can provide more one-of-a-kind experiences for individuals and groups in both summer and winter.”

Lee Canyon anticipates its winter season will run through March, weather permitting. Visit leecanyonlv.com for more information.