LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Winter will officially kick off at Lee Canyon next week.
Lee Canyon officials announced Thursday that they will open on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 9 a.m. for its 57th winter season.
Opening day will be highlighted by Lee Canyon's new lodge. The Hillside Lodge is two stories and 10,000 square feet and was renovated during the off season.
“The excitement for Lee Canyon’s winter opening is amplified by the introduction of our new Hillside Lodge,” Lee Canyon director of marketing Jim Seely said in a statement. “The new lodge will accommodate the growing demand for winter recreation we’ve seen over the last few years. We are excited for new and returning guests to enjoy a great upcoming winter season at Lee Canyon and believe that the new lodge will transform how adventure seekers experience the resort for years to come.”
As of Thursday afternoon, Lee Canyon officials said they've received 43 inches of snow following winter storms.
Lifts will start running at 9 a.m. and officials anticipate both Bluebird and Rabbit Peak chairs to be operational on opening day. The Sherwood Lift for more advanced terrain could open "shortly after opening day," Lee Canyon said.
Lift tickets and season passes are available online.
The winter season is expected to last through March 2020, weather permitting.
