LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Want to escape to the mountains and get paid? Lee Canyon is now hiring within various departments.
Positions are available for restaurant host, sales associate, cook, and director of mountain services.
Some positions are for summer, while others are year-around.
For more information on the positions and how to apply, visit the Lee Canyon website.
