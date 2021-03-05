LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Lee Canyon is offering discount lift tickets every Friday throughout the month of March as part of "Feel Good Fridays."
Lift tickets cost $25 each, including a $5 donation to the High Fives Foundation.
The High Fives Foundation focuses on preventing life-changing injuries and provides resources and hope if they happen. The organization has helped countless injured athletes and veterans.
Lee Canyon has raised around $50,000 for the High Fives Foundation through "Feel Good Fridays" over previous years.
Tickets can be purchased online.
Parking reservations are required for all Lee Canyon visitors.
