LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Lee Canyon announced a job fair scheduled for Nov. 16 at the Spring Mountains National Recreational Area.
The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Foxtail Group Picnic Site within the Spring Mountains recreational area.
According to the resort, the job fair will offer more than 200 winter positions in departments such as ski and snowboard school, guest services, lift operations, mountain patrol, retail and food and beverage.
Interested applicants were encouraged to fill out an application online, bring a resume and be prepared for an interview.
The resort said no prior experience is necessary and casual attire was suggested.
