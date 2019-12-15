MT. CHARLESTON (FOX5) -- Lee Canyon officially opened for the 2019-2020 season with nearly 2,000 skiers and snowboarders hitting the slopes.
"The snow has been amazing, oh my goodness," said one snowboarder on Sunday.
"It was a strong opening weekend ... a lot of people came out anxious, wanted to get on the snow," said Lee Canyon marketing director Jim Seely.
For the first time in opening weekend history, all three ski lifts were open. One of them had all-natural snow.
Seely credited the busy weekend to great weather and the debut of the new Hillside Lodge. Construction crews spent all summer building the $6 million lodge.
"The new lodge is insane," said one snowboarder.
It has a bar, heated patio and more food and beverage options.
"We've seen an increase in business here at Lee Canyon over the years. This was to catch up a little with that capacity," said Seely.
Seely said Lee Canyon hasn't upgraded any facilities since about 1969.
Another snowboarder was especially impressed with the bathrooms.
"The old bathrooms were so tiny and the new bathrooms are super big and they smell better."
The coffee ship and the patio will open within the next week. The official grand opening is in January.
Seely said December is one of the busier months with the school vacation so if you plan to hit the slopes over the next couple of months, try to buy passes online first.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.