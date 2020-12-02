LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A whistleblower lawsuit filed in Clark County District Court alleges the nation’s largest online travel companies purposely withheld hundreds of million of dollars in Nevada state tax payments -- money that should've gone to schools, police departments and local infrastructure.
Trip Advisor, Expedia and Hotels.com are among the several online travel companies named in the suit.
The suit alleges that these companies contract with hotels for the right to purchase rooms at discounted wholesale prices. The online travel companies then sell the rooms at higher retail prices plus additional fees, charging the customers’ credit cards for the entire amount.
For example, an online travel company may obtain a room from a hotel for $150 then sell it to a customer for $200. Instead of paying taxes on the total amount of $200 -- which is required by law -- they instead pay Nevada sales taxes on the lower wholesale price of $150.
Lawyers said there is no way the online travel companies did this mistakenly and claim that they intentionally withheld this money that rightfully belongs to taxpayers in Nevada.
Attorneys with Clark Hill PLC are calling it a qui tam filing. It's a type of lawsuit in which whistleblowers are rewarded in successful outcomes where the government recovers money lost to false claims or other kinds of fraud.
These type of suits have been known to help to recover billions that have been stolen from the U.S. Treasury and taxpayers.
