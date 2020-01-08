LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas father has filed a lawsuit alleging a dentist caused a fire in a girl's mouth during a procedure.
According to the complaint filed in District Court, the girl visited Dr. Deep Karan Dhillon at Just for Kids Dentistry and Orthodontics on Jan. 10, 2019, to have several crowns placed on her teeth.
The girl was anesthetized, and an oxygen tube was inserted in her right nostril, the complaint says. A pack made of cotton or a similar material was placed in the back of her throat.
The suit alleges Dhillon used an air coolant and a diamond bur to prep the girl's teeth. As he was using the diamond bur, Dhillon allegedly produced a spark, which caused the throat pack to ignite in the girl's mouth.
The girl required medical treatment for injuries and burns to her epiglottis, throat, tongue, mouth, lips and other surrounding areas, according to the complaint.
According to the affidavit of oral surgeon Donald Testa, the girl, who was 5 at the time of the procedure, was transported to UMC trauma and admitted to the pediatric ICU "for treatment of significant, full thickness burns to the lips, tongue and hard palate. She was discharged Jan. 14, 2019, but was readmitted for a second stay Jan. 22 through 31 after she continued to have a variety of problems, including abnormal hearing and hearing loss, eustachian tube dysfunction in both ears, burned mouth and pharynx, and tracheitis due to staph infection, Testa reported.
Damages sought by the plaintiff include more than $15,000 for "general and special damages," attorney's fees and costs, and interest at the statutory rate.
A representative from Dhillon's office was not available for comment Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.