NYE COUNTY (FOX5) -- Officials from several law enforcement agencies eradicated a large marijuana grow operation last month in Nye County.
The Nye County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Forest Service and other agencies eradicated 5,742-plant grow in Irwin Canyon in northeast Nye County, according to a release from the sheriff's office. The grow operation was unoccupied when it was discovered, the release said, but officials found indications grow workers had recently been there.
The sheriff's office estimates the size of the plant grow could have yielded about 6,000 pounds of finished product, about a $15 million value.
Grows of this type are predominantly operated by major drug cartels, the sheriff's office said.
The environmental effects of a grow of this size are serious, according to the sheriff's office. Large amounts of dangerous chemicals and pesticides were discovered at the Irwin Canyon site, and the trees surrounding the grow had been topped to allow sun to reach the plants. Trees topped in such a manner do not survive, the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with information on possible suspects is urged to contact the sheriff's office detective decision at (775) 751-700 or sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.
