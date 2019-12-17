LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman who told first responders she was "the devil" after allegedly stabbing her husband to death wasn't in court Tuesday morning because she refused to go.
According to court records, 40-year-old Octavia Carter didn't appear in court Dec. 17 because she refused transport. Judicial Officer Elana Graham denied Carter bail and scheduled another hearing for Dec. 18, court records indicate.
Carter was arrested Dec. 14 on a murder charge after police were called to the Budget Suites at 4205 West Tropicana Avenue.
Carter allegedly stabbed her husband to death with her children in the same apartment, according to police.
While in an ambulance at the scene, Carter told a paramedic, "I killed him," and later said, "I am the devil, God made me this way."
It wasn't known if Carter planned on attending court on Wednesday.
