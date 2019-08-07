LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman accused of stabbing and killing her 2-year-old son in March was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison.
Cristina Moya, 21, was accused of killing Martin Moises Velazquez on Feb. 25 after the boy was found with multiple stab wounds in a family home in the south valley. She pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in June.
According to the arrest report, Las Vegas police were called to conduct a welfare check at a cousin's home where Moya was staying.
When officers arrived, family told police that both Moya and Velazquez were dead. A cousin told police Moya had stabbed Velazquez and then cut herself. The cousin said Moya made a comment that "she cut her baby because it was her child and that she could," according to the report.
Velazquez's aunt, Laura Benita, gave a victim impact statement, saying she was disgusted and distraught, adding that the child was full of life.
Benita, speaking about Moya, said the "piece of trash should get what she deserves."
"We will see her in 20 years to make sure justice prevails," Benita said.
Moya will be eligible for parole in 20 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.