LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office cannot say how a Las Vegas restaurant owner died after she disappeared.
The cause and manner of death of Sharon Harrell, 53, was undetermined, the coroner's office said Tuesday.
Harrell was reported missing Aug. 23 and her body was found Aug. 28 in a car on the 4000 block of West Twain Avenue near South Valley View Boulevard.
LVMPD Officer Larry Hadfield said Harrell's death was still an open investigation.
