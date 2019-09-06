LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced that a Las Vegas woman pleaded guilty to two counts of insurance fraud after claiming she lost her jewelry.
Cheryl Lee Congdon, 47, also known as Cheryl Lee Berkey, agreed to pay full restitution, investigation and prosecution costs, Ford said. The crimes were committed between February 2017 and March 2018.
In 2017, Congdon filed an insurance claim under a County Financial homeowners policy, reporting that her diamond jewelry fell down the bathroom sink in her hotel while on business in Los Angeles, Ford said.
County Financial paid her claim of more than $44,000. According to Ford, Congdon made an insurance claim under a Homesite homeowners policy in 2018, reporting that she saw her pouch of diamond jewelry while shopping at Saks Fifth Avenue.
Homesite denied her claim when the insurance company discovered that she had claimed the same diamond earrings in 2017, Ford said.
Insurance fraud is punishable by up to four years of imprisonment and a fine of $5,000 in Nevada. Congdon is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 9, 2020 in District Court, according to court records.
"When Nevadans commit insurance fraud, we"re all impacted by rising premiums," said Ford. "My office will continue to work with insurance companies to aggressively take action against these kinds of frauds."
The case was investigated by the insurance companies and the Nevada Attorney General's Insurance Fraud Control Unit. The unit is also prosecuting the case.
