LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas woman died after she was hit by a car late Thursday night.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the crash happened around 10:21 p.m. July 9 at the intersection of N. Lamb Boulevard and E. Tonopah Avenue.
Police said a 35-year-old woman was crossing Lamb westbound on the north side of the intersection when a 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe hit her, forcing her to the ground.
The woman was taken to University Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead. The Clark County Coroner's Office will identify the woman once next of kin is notified.
The driver of the Hyundai stayed at the scene and was not impaired, LVMPD said.
The death marks the 48th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2020.
