LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One month Kristen Louis was celebrating having her first baby boy. The next month, she found out she was battling stage 3 breast cancer.
"I was just trying to process everything, which was a lot. It was really rough considering the fact I just found out I was pregnant," Louis said. "All these things in my mind like, am I going to be able to keep the baby? Am I going to be able to continue the pregnancy?"
Breast cancer in women under the age of 40 is extremely rare. Breast cancer in pregnant women is as well. For Louis, she happened to notice a dimple in her breast.
"Mine was actually noticeable, I couldn’t feel the lump. But I could see a difference," Louis said.
Her breast surgeon Dr. Josette Spotts said when it comes to treating patients like Louis, if caught early, it's easier to determine treatment options.
"If they come and i'ts near the end of their pregnancy, then you delay treatment until they have the baby," Dr. Spotts said.
For Louis, since it was caught in her first trimester she was able to undergo surgery to remove the mass, then started chemotherapy shortly after.
Dr. Spotts said the baby won't be impacted or harmed because of the chemo.
"The trick is is that the chemo that is given does not get past the placenta. So that placenta is a barrier."
What kept Louis motivated and positive was keeping her baby healthy.
"Going through it, he’s definitely the blessing that over all of this trial and hardship this year. But he’s definitely the blessing in it. I'm just thankful that he’s here and good," Louis said.
Louis' baby was born healthy and happy a few months later. Louis still has a long recovery ahead of her. She's due for a double mastectomy in a few months and will undergo radiation shortly after.
Her message to others going through a similar battle is to stay positive, and for anyone that notices changes in their breasts, get checked by a doctor.
