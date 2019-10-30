LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – A Las Vegas woman has dedicated the last year of her life to finding the missing dog of her dead friend.
The dog belonged to a disabled veteran, 72-year-old Morris Collins, who died of esophageal cancer in April.
Collin’s dying wish was to be reunited with his now 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, Murphy.
“[The hardest part] is not being able to reunite Murphy with [Morris] before he passed,” said Jacki Scaturro, who continued the search for Collins after he died. “I made a promise not only to him, but myself that I will never give up finding Murphy and I will bring him back home where he belongs.”
Murphy disappeared after Collins suffered a medical episode in December 2018. As Collins was taken away by ambulance, Murphy got out and chased after his owner. Scaturro has spent nearly a year following up on leads to find the missing dog. None have turned out, but the leads keep coming in thanks to a large social media following.
“I am completely humbled. We have people from Australia that are following our story. People from all over the country and they reach out to me,” said Scaturro.
Murphy is described as 60 to 65 pound, fawn colored Belgian Malinois. He has black fur on all four paws and black fur around his face.
He was last seen near Durango Drive and Osa Blanca Road. He is chipped with Scaturro’s name and phone number.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Murphy or want to help Jacki in her search, visit the Bring Murphy Home Facebook group.
