LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- “I remember looking and seeing a car and I was like, ‘Wait, is that dad's car?’ Because my dad traveled a lot. ... Then I was like, 'No, that's not the right car.' ... And I kind of looked at it and the guy that was driving he kind of just stared at me for a minute as I was walking across the street and it just felt weird,” Vanessa McCoy said.
McCoy grew up in the same neighborhood as Karla Rodriguez, who has been missing for 20 years. McCoy said she saw Rodriguez the morning she disappeared in 1999. McCoy was 11 years old.
“I saw Karla standing there and I heard him say, 'Get in the car!' And I was like, 'Oh, OK, must be Karla's family,'” McCoy said.
McCoy said that happened near 8th Stree and Franklin Avenue. McCoy kept walking to Park Elementary School.
Rodriguez never made it to class.
When police officers showed up at school the next day, McCoy told them what she had seen. She remembered the maroon seats in the car. She remembered the Virgin Mary air freshner hanging from the rear view mirror.
“It was swinging and I had gone to church recently and we had just learned about the Virgin Mary,” McCoy said.
She also remembered what the driver looked like.
“He had a really dark mustache ... but he was Hispanic," she said. "He was clearly Hispanic and his hair kind of like hung to the middle of his forehead."
Officers told McCoy that Rodriguez didn't walk that way to school. She tried to tell a teacher, too.
“They had us all tie these blue and yellow ribbons to the fence, and my teacher that was my teacher in fourth grade, she was standing there next to all of us, and I looked at her and I said, ‘I saw her! I saw her get into a car!’ and she was like, ‘Yeah, OK, OK, I'll make sure they know that,’ and she walked away.”
McCoy said she doesn’t think the teacher ever told police what she said.
Along with family members and detectives, McCoy believes Rodriguez is still alive out there.
“It’s kind of like that, keep it in your memory, keep it in your memory, keep it in your memory for some reason,” McCoy said.
