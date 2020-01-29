NYE COUNTY (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas woman was arrested after claiming her child had leukemia and soliciting donations online, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office.
Tiffany Dearmond, 31, was arrested on fraud charges after making public claims that her child was diagnosed with leukemia, NCSO said in a release Wednesday. NCSO said they received reports of fraud regarding Dearmond Jan. 17.
NCSO said Dearmond created a GoFundMe campaign to support the child's treatment and medical bills and raised more than $500. Dearmond also accepted donations from NCSO and the Pahrump Valley Fire Department.
NCSO said there was no record of Dearmond's child ever receiving treatment for leukemia or being under the care of a doctor at the hospital where the child was allegedly being treated.
Dearmond also reportedly provided forged text messages claiming someone else started the fundraising page, NCSO said.
Dearmond was booked into Nye County Detention Center and faces charges of obtaining money under false pretense, false written statement to obtain property or credit, false report of a crime and offering false written evidence.
