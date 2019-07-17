LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman was in custody after allegedly stabbing a man and woman just after midnight Wednesday.
The female suspect arrived at her apartment at 6930 Paradise Rd. and found her boyfriend inside with another woman, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. An argument took place and escalated when the suspect allegedly stabbed her boyfriend and the other woman.
Both victims were transported to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.
After the stabbing, the suspect left but returned a short time later and was taken into custody, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.