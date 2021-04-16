LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Take your Las Vegas wedding to an even higher level.
The Little Vegas Chapel is offering an April 20 wedding special in honor of the stoner's "holiday." For $420 pre-tax, couples can get a wedding ceremony with traditional wedding music, officiant, photography, videography and marriage certificate. Included is a complimentary souvenir glass pipe, leaf-inspired bouquet and boutonniere and limo transportation to and from the chapel.
Couples must call (702) 385-5683 to book a reservation for April 20. The chapel said 22 weddings have already booked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.