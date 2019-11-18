LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two complaints about the Las Vegas Valley are echoed often: strict homeowner associations and the lack of mental health resources.
In some neighborhoods, the two are at odds.
In Spring Valley, there are three residential rehabilitation centers within about a mile of each other. Some neighbors said they were worried about traffic, safety and home values.
Donna Botti babysits 1-year-old Jackson and newborn Charlotte while her daughter is at work. She said she loves being a grandmother.
Botti loved playing in her cul-de-sac and watching Jackson drive his toy car. She said she doesn’t love her neighborhood anymore.
In July, a teen rehab center opened across the street, on Bahama Bay Court near Twain Avenue and El Capitan Way.
“Unless you have it on your block, you don't understand how much it disrupts it,” said Botti.
The center is owned by California-based Ignite Treatment Centers. Teens can go there and live at the house for mental health and addiction treatment with 24-hour support.
“During the day I see two here, one here, three here to here. They come and go all day long,” said Botti.
Botti said she used to know all her neighbors, but now it’s filled with strangers. “I just don't feel safe. I don't feel secure,” she said.
Neither does Barbara Reynolds.
“I want our old neighborhood back. I want the kids to be able to play,” said Reynolds.
Or Victor Padron.
“We're not used to having strange people walking 24 hours a day,” said Padron.
Nearby, Ignite owns another center on Lone Mesa Drive, also home to some upset neighbors who spoke with FOX5.
A half mile from there on Dutch Valley Drive, a third rehab center just shut down because it didn’t have a license. But neighbors said they were getting ready for another to open.
“We’re concerned with our property value, we’re concerned with our kids,” said Dennis Rucker, who lives next door. He said he doesn’t have an HOA to keep the centers out of his neighborhood.
“We’ve had one of the people who were living there jumped over the fence, we had to call police on them,” said Rucker.
Lu Lobello has lived on Dutch Valley Drive for 25 years. He said the sober living home "livened" up the place.
“It doesn’t bother me at all … anytime I’ve knocked on the door and said hello, they’ve actually come over and volunteered to clean up our yard, the side yard. A lot of them need community service," said Lobello.
The other neighbors said they don’t have a problem with the teens.
“It's not who lives in there,” said Botti. They said they have a problem with the fact that the center is in their neighborhood.
"These people need services, which I understand they should be getting them, but you shouldn't be getting them on my residential block."
“They're a hospital, they’re a clinic, and they're a business,” said Padron.
Technically, it’s a group home. The Fair Housing Act prohibits people with mental illness, drug addiction or alcoholism from discrimination.
That’s why the centers, or group homes, can be among other houses in a neighborhood.
“Listen, my daughter's in here because she was raped and she's not a drug addict. She's taking care of herself. So, don’t give them a hard time, " during an interview with Padron, a dad interrupted.
“All I’m saying is, just have a little compassion for these people. And I know they're working real hard because they don't want to have problems,” he said.
“But how can I be compassionate when I see them out here and they can play out here but my grandchild could no longer come out and play?” said Botti.
“But why can’t your grandchild?” asked the father.
“Because the way you guys speed down the darn block!” replied Botti.
The father’s voice got shaky when he spoke up for his daughter. He wanted FOX5 to protect her identity, so he didn’t want to show his face on camera or use his name.
“It's because of this place my daughter is alive today,” he said.
“Just because someone is in a community residence doesn't mean that they're scary or dangerous. And so maybe instead of looking upon them in that way, maybe go over and shake their hand,” said Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones.
Jones has heard from Botti and Padron.
“We've complained to our commissioner who says we looked into it, case closed, nothing we can do. Case closed?” said Botti.
“No matter where you are in the valley or in the country there’s always a NIMB effect, ‘not in my backyard.’ But these are legal and permissible," said Jones.
That’s just not good enough for Botti.
“It’s at the point my husband and I are wanting to sell everything and move … and my house is just about paid for. I worked really hard many years for this, and I thought I can - this was going to be my golden years. Well not much longer,” said Botti.
After multiple attempts, Ignite Treatment Center did not respond for a comment.
