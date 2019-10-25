LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas Valley man lost 300 pounds in his quest toward wellness and has started a "positivity" campaign as he seeks to have 40 pounds of excess skin removed.
Mario Falcon, 38, hit 575 pounds before he realized his lifestyle needed to change.
"That's when I really hit rock bottom," Falcon said. He said the memory and spirit of his late mother inspired him to strive toward wellness and self-care.
"In the last five years, my life has completely changed 180 [degrees]," he said.
Falcon dropped to 275 pounds, ran two half-marathons and now competes in competitive weightlifting; his body, however, cannot shed the excess skin, which he said is extra weight on his joints. Doctors have told him the surgery to remove skin on several parts of his body costs upward of $20,000.
Falcon started a campaign called Puro Positive, selling T-shirts and also fundraising toward his goal.
"We all go through rough times," he said. "Keep taking it one day at a time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.