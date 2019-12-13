NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – A man accused of driving drunk and killing a man in North Las Vegas is facing felony DUI charges after he was released from police custody in November. Prosecutors said they hadn't received blood-alcohol test results from police.
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson announced the charges were filed Friday after the results were finally delivered nearly a month after the crash: “Today, my office filed a Criminal Complaint against Anthony Peniston, charging him with two felonies: Driving Under the Influence Resulting in Death, and Reckless Driving. These charges are a result of an incident that occurred on Nov. 16, 2019. Peniston is accused of driving his vehicle at an excessive speed, and failing to stop at a stop sign, resulting in a crash that killed Mr. Arthur Hobbs. Peniston’s blood alcohol level was such that my office determined the felony charges of Driving Under the Influence Resulting in Death and Reckless Driving were warranted.”
NLVPD Chief Pamela Ojeda released a statement on Peniston's release, citing a delay with the lab: "The North Las Vegas Police Department can confirm there was a delay in obtaining the results of Mr. Anthony Peniston’s blood test. As soon as the delay was discovered, immediate action was taken to expedite the process. The results were received and forwarded to prosecutors yesterday."
“The district attorney has to have all the evidence before filing a case,” former Clark County District Attorney David Roger said. “A defendant, once charged, is entitled to a preliminary hearing within 15 days. And so if the DA has charged the case but is not ready to present all the evidence at a preliminary hearing, the charges will be dismissed.”
Testing blood in labs for things like impairment take time. Typically felony DUI cases are expedited, but Roger said the backlog can delay the process.
“Your average misdemeanor DUI case [can take] months to get the blood results back because the labs are just so backlogged and that has always been the case,” said Roger. “Just because it took longer to get the test results doesn’t mean the test is invalid.”
Peniston, 46, was arrested Nov. 16 after a crash at the intersection of Aliante Parkway and Broadwing Drive near Aliante Casino.
North Las Vegas Police said Peniston drove through a stop sign and hit 73-year-old Arthur Boyd Hobbs, who was also driving in the area.
Family described Hobbs as compassionate, a loving grandfather, and a car enthusiast.
