Fan Cutouts at Screaming Images in Las Vegas. (Courtesy: Screaming Images)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas Valley business is selling cardboard cutouts to benefit charities worldwide.

Fan Cutouts start at $80 and are available for purchase at screamingimages.net. The proceeds will go to charities worldwide, including the Scout's Honor Foundation, which benefits local animal groups in Las Vegas and Henderson.

More information about Fan Cutouts can be found online.

