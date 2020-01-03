LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An Uber driver received what she calls a "blessing" on New Year's Eve: a $1,000 tip from a passenger.

"You do hear stories of people giving people money," driver Charlie Dantzler said. "I just instantly broke down crying. ... This is really real," she said.

Dantzler, a single mom working two jobs to make ends meet, doesn't have a car and rented a vehicle from Uber to work.

Around 8 p.m., she picked up a man, woman and their adult son from Circus Circus. Uber charged them $12.50 for a seven-mile ride, as the Strip is typically shut down during New Year's Eve. Dantzler did not charge them an extra fee when they decided to stop by a liquor store.

During the drive, she shared with the family her goals of buying herself a car and moving into a better apartment for her family.

"[The father] asked me, what do I need? ... He's like, 'I'm giving you two thousand dollars,'" Dantzler said.

The man's bank account via a phone app allowed him to only send $1,000, but the shock of the tip led Dantzler to tears.

"He was like, 'It's not my money. It's God's money. You deserve it,'" she said.

Dantzler has been trying to find the family to thank them again. All she knows is they are from Arizona.