LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Major League Soccer and Liga MX announced on Thursday Las Vegas would host the Leagues Cup at Sam Boyd Stadium on September 18.
Called "On The Road to Las Vegas," the 2019 Leagues Cup will feature four clubs from each league in an eight-team, single elimination tournament.
According to a statement from Sam Boyd Stadium, the quarterfinals are scheduled to happen on July 23 and 24, and the semifinals are scheduled for August 20.
The final game for the Leagues Cup will be held at Sam Boyd on September 18 at 4:30 p.m.
"Soccer is the world's sport, and Las Vegas is the world's city," Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman said. "It is a perfect fit for the exciting League Cup final to be played in Las Vegas. Our city loves soccer, and we hope to continue our relationship with the League Cup and Major League Soccer in the years to come."
Sam Boyd Stadium has hosted the Mexican National Team's U.S. Tour matches, as well as several other international soccer events, the statement said.
Univision and ESPN will air the Leagues Cup games. Tickets for the final match at Sam Boyd Stadium go on sale on July 15.
