LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing was found on Sunday.
Malia Holman was initially reported missing on Aug. 11 and was last seen near Vegas Valley Drive and Maryland Parkway on Aug. 10 about 1:30 p.m., according to police.
She was described as 4'11" tall, weighing 96 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last wearing purple and pink pajamas with black tennis shoes and a pink and purple backpack.
