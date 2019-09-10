LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas teen was arrested Tuesday after a pistol was found in his backpack at Desert Pines High School.
The student, a 16-year-old, was arrested about 11:05 a.m., Clark County School District Police reported. It had been reported to school staff as well as school police that a student in a portable classroom may be in possession of a gun.
CCSD police removed the student from the classroom and patted him down to check for weapons, police said, but no weapon was found on his person. All students were removed from the classroom, and a CCSDPD K-9 conducted a sniff of all the items in the classroom.
K-9 King alerted to a backpack on the floor, CCSD police said. Police opened the backpack and recovered a pistol. The backpack belonged to the boy who had been reported to have a gun. The student, a 10th-grader, was then placed under arrest.
The firearm was turned over to the joint Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Task Force and taken to the Crime Gun Intelligence Center for forensic testing, police said.
The student was transported to Clark County Juvenile Detention and booked on charges of grand larceny (the firearm was reported stolen), carrying a concealed weapon, being a minor in possession of a firearm and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.
