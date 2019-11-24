LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Angelina Smith was supposed to be in Utah for Thanksgiving. Her mother, Candice Young, came to Las Vegas to pick her up.
They were on their way back Saturday morning, when Utah Highway Patrol said Young tried to make a sharp turn on the I-15. Both Angelina and Candice were killed in the resulting crash.
“They were probably very close to making it and that's the sad part,” Angelina’s dad Jeffrey Smith said. “An hour or two more and it could've been something completely different.”
Smith said he got worried when he didn’t hear from them.
“I knew they were overdue to check in and I had been calling,” he said. “This is a pain that I’m going to have to deal with for the rest of my life.”
Smith said he still hasn’t accepted what happened.
“She was a daddy's girl,” he said. “Everybody said that she had me wrapped around her finger. Whether it was throwing footballs in the park, playing Frisbee, playing video games, any interest that her daddy had, she was right there by his side.”
An only child, Angelina just turned 13. She went to Carroll M. Johnston Middle School in North Las Vegas. Her family said her favorite subjects were band and math.
“If I had to take her out for a doctor's appointment, she was mad,” Smith said. “She loved getting perfect attendance in school.”
Smith recently beat prostate cancer.
“I fought cancer for her so that I could be around to watch her grow into an adult,” he said. “And now I don't have that. I have a lot of questions, a lot of questions of ‘Why, why me?’ Through prostate cancer, I can't have any more children so Angelina was my one and only.”
With Thanksgiving just around the corner, Smith said the holidays won’t be the same without her.
“I’m not looking forward to Thanksgiving or Christmas,” he said. “I don't have my little girl to help me set up the tree, and to give me her Christmas list. For a long time coming, I'm going to be in a room full of family and friends that care about me and I'm going to feel all by myself.”
According to Utah Highway Patrol Young over-corrected on a turn, crossing all travel lanes. The third person in the car was identified as Celeste Drennan from Bountiful, Utah.
Smith's family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs. To help, click here.
