LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Often times, working families have a hard time making ends meet.
"I went through this, I understand the need," said Kristan Nigro.
Nigro is a kindergarten teacher at Schorr Elementary and started a "giving closet."
There's pantry items like Animal Crackers, Rice Krispie Treats, mac'n'cheese and several other food items. There's also toiletries like toothbrushes, soap, laundry detergent and contact solution.
Kids can discreetly get what they need throughout the day and get back to learning.
"I don't ever want there to be a missed instructional moment because they're hungry or embarrassed about what they're looking like at the time," said Nigro.
Kids and their parents can also use the giving closet after school.
Nigro started a smaller giving closet last year but wanted to help more kids this year.
"Growing up I didn't always have the most money and when people came together during that time from our church and the community, it just helped us out and I remember seeing almost that burden that left my parents," said Nigro.
Pam Norinth knows that burden and felt a similar hardship.
"My husband lost his job two years ago and we qualified for SNAP," said Norinth.
She said SNAP helps with food but not toiletries.
"As hard as we work sometimes it's just not enough. It's deciding to pay the power bill versus the new shoes," said Norinth.
Norinth has two kids of her own and volunteers at the school.
"If they come in wearing the same shirt for the fourth day in a row, I think it really starts to get inside their head," said Nigro.
It's why Nigro also has a washer and dryer for families to use.
Schorr Elementary School is near Bermuda and St. Rose Parkway. Nigro said she didn't expect to see such a need in this area but says the expanding community might have something to do with it.
"Since Vegas is growing astronomically at like ridiculous rates, rent is going up so fast and so high and I see that," said Nigro.
Nigro uses grants, DonorsChoose.org and a GoFundMe to help fund the giving closet.
"There should never be an embarrassment, we're a community. We rise together and fall together," said Nigro.
(1) comment
Pioneering and amazing!
