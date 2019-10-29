LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – A valley elementary school is showing support for a first grade teacher diagnosed with breast cancer.
Jessica Hopson, 40, was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in early September. She felt a bump in her breast in May but shrugged it off.
“I remember the day. May 6” said Hopson. “I found out my father passed away so I immediately had to get on a plane to home. And I remember trying to get on the plane and I felt this bump and I thought it was breast milk.”
Hopson is a mother of two young children. When the bump didn’t go away, she saw a local doctor who told her to get a mammogram.
“Next thing you know the doctor comes out from behind the scenes and she just said, ‘I’ve been doing this a long time, 26 years, and this is breast cancer,’” said Hopson.
Hopson is a first grade teacher at C C Ronnow Elementary School.
“She’s got such a good heart, and such a good spirit,” said C C Ronnow Elementary School Principal Michelee Crawford. “When it happened to her, we knew we needed to come up with a plan. We knew we needed to support her.”
Staff, students and parents at C C Ronnow rallied around Mrs. Hopson. Staff designed "team Hopson" shirts to sell to the community to raise money for the teacher’s medical bills.
“'Team Hopson' everywhere. I had kids bringing me flowers, parents bringing me headscarves. Bringing me recognition and encouragement.”
According to nonprofit BreastCancer.org, about one in eight women will develop breast cancer in the course of her lifetime. In 2019, an estimated 260,600 new cases of breast cancer were expected to be diagnosed.
“I wish I would have gone in sooner,” said Hopson. “Definitely do … breast exams, if it doesn’t feel right, go in and ask. Knowledge is key so it doesn’t hurt to ask.”
With six months of chemotherapy and a double mastectomy ahead of her, Jessica said she lost her hair but she hasn’t lost her spirit.
“My family is my Ronnow family. And I can do anything with them.”
For more information on Team Hopson shirts, click here. The school is raising money here.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.