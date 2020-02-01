LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas tax-return preparer has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for tax fraud.
Michael A. Sandoval was sentenced to 40 months in prison Thursday, according to a release from the U.S. attorney's office.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Sandoval provided payroll and tax preparation services through his Las Vegas business, Nevada Financial Solutions, Inc., the release said. When two of his clients provided the business with $471,178 in payments to be forwarded to the Internal Revenue Service for their quarterly employment taxes, Sandoval did not provide those payments to the IRS, instead spending the money on personal expenses. Sandoval also filed and caused the filing of false individual returns for several clients by reporting fraudulent deductions, causing a tax loss of more than $2.8 million.
On his own tax returns, Sandoval fraudulently understated his Nevada Financial Solutions income for 2010 through 2017, causing an additional tax loss of $100,138, the release said.
Sandoval caused a total loss of more than $3.4 million to the IRS.
He previously pleaded guilty to one count each of tax evasion, aiding and assisting in the preparation and filing of a false tax return, and making and subscribing a false tax return, the release said.
In addition to his prison term, Sandoval was also ordered to serve three years' supervised release and to pay restitution of $281,630 to a client and of $100,138 to the United States.
