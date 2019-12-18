LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A tattoo parlor that inked hundreds of "Vegas Strong" tattoos for 1 October donations suffered a recent loss of one of their artists.
Colin DeFrate, 53, suffered a brain aneurysm on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 6.
The artist, who has inked many including Hollywood stars, leaves behind a wife and adult son.
After 1 October, DeFrate and fellow artists banded together to tattoo "Vegas Strong" on hundreds of people. West Coast Tattoo Parlor at Las Vegas Boulevard South and Serene Avenue raised more than $12,000.
"The biggest part of Colin was his art and the way he was constantly creating," said friend and artist Cassie Dickman.
The folks at West Coast Tattoo Parlor put together a GoFundMe page to help the family. A fundraiser is planned to offer tattoos for donations.
