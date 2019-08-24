LAS VEGAS (FOX5) –- A local synagogue is speaking out after its members found out they were the target in a suspected terrorist plot.
Lev Hashem Messianic Jewish Synagogue said it was contacted by the FBI after federal agents arrested the suspect, 23-year-old Conor Climo.
"This week I've thought a lot about fear," said Rabbi Jared Hundley. "I've met with Metro Northwest Command, I've met with the FBI, and recently I've met with Homeland Security."
"When our Rabbi announced what had happened, there was an audible gasp," said congregation member, Karen Gloyd.
Climo was employed as a security guard.
In a report conducted by the FBI, agents said Climo had materials to build bombs at his home and plans to use those in deadly attacks at Lev Hashem and gay friendly bar in downtown Las Vegas.
"God ultimately is our protector," said Rabbi Hundley. "He's there to watch over us and protect us in that way. But also the scriptures tell us to be wise, to use wisdom in our actions so taking practical measures on our part to ensure the safety [of our congregation]."
Rabbi Hundley said that while the threat is over, the conversation surrounding hate, is not.
"I think that this trend of anti-Semitism in general and white supremacist mentality is growing," he said. "Not only in this nation but in the world and it's something we need to be aware of. If we stand together, they won't have the power over us they think they have."
The congregation is using the synagogue as a means to defy hatred. The Rabbi giving this message to the man in custody:
"My hope is certainly that he would have a change of heart that probably only God can give him. That they will come to the realization that hate is never beneficial to anybody."
