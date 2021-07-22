LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Olympics officially begin Friday, one year after COVID-19 forced the games to be postponed.
For the athletes determined to realize their Olympic dreams, it meant another year of intense training and another year of deferring their lived. One of those athletes lives right here in the Las Vegas Valley.
Kasia Wasick thought she had left the pool behind her as she was building a life here in Las Vegas. But Kasia and swimming had unfinished business that not even COVID-19 could derail.
If Kasia does win gold or any medal next week in Tokyo, she will do it without any of her coaches or her husband there thanks to continuing COVID-19 restrictions.
After the Olympics, Kasia and her husband want to settle back into their lives in Las Vegas, but she's not ruling out the 2024 games in Paris.
