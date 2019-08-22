LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas teen has been charged in an alleged armed robbery that took place Wednesday night.
About 7 p.m. Wednesday, two groups were near Chaparral High School: a pair of Chaparral students and another group of three, according to Clark County School District Police. It was unknown if the group of three were also students.
Some sort of interaction happened between the groups and and someone in the group of three pulled a gun, CCSDPD said, and that group robbed the pair of students, stealing a backpack.
The victim who was specifically robbed went to Chaparral campus police and reported the robbery, police said. The victim identified one of the suspects as a student.
The suspect was pulled out of class, but was found not to have anything on him, police said. His parents were contacted, and police went to his house. His parents consented to a search.
Officers found a gun stashed in the suspect's closet, CCSDPD said. The student admitted to being involved in the robbery.
He was arrested and faces charges of robbery with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, being a minor in possession of a firearm. He has been taken to juvenile detention.
