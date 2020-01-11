LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Strip resorts are getting a jump on pool season.
TI and The Cosmopolitan have announced they are beginning the hiring process for pool staff next week.
Ti will hold an open casting call from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 14 through 16. The resort will be auditioning cocktail servers, model bartenders, model bar apprentices and food runners.
Those interested should apply online at TI's careers site.
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has more than 100 positions open for the resort's pools. Positions include lifeguards, bus persons, beverage servers, food servers, reservation hosts, food runners and others.
Interested applicants can apply on The Cosmopolitan’s website before Jan. 15. If selected to move forward, applicants will be contacted for in-person interviews.
