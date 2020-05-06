LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A three-year project on downtown Las Vegas' roads is set to begin on April 27, according to the City of Las Vegas.
On Monday, road work will start consecutively on Las Vegas Boulevard from Stewart Avenue to Sahara Avenue, Bridger Avenue from 13th Street to Las Vegas Boulevard and Third Street from Utah to Colorado Avenue, the city said.
The work is to replace underground utilities, traffic signals, medians, curbs, gutters, sidewalks and pavement. The city will be adding 200 new trees, bus stop access, new turn signals and neon signage on new medians. Right turn "pockets" will be added at Charleston Boulevard and Stewart Avenue intersections.
This is the largest project in the history of the city's Public Works department.
"The estimated total project cost is $125 million, with funding provided by the Southern Nevada Regional Transportation Commission’s Fuel Revenue Indexing tax, Las Vegas Valley Water District, the city of Las Vegas and the Commission for the Las Vegas Centennial," the city said in a press statement.
According to the city, the water lines being replaced are from 1955, while the traffic signals and sewer pipes are from 1965 and 1942, respectively.
Work will be done from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The city said the first year of work will include removing medians and utility replacement.
Drivers are asked to take Maryland Parkway and Grand Central Parkway for uninterrupted north-south traffic. To get regular project updates via email, send your email address to LVBInfo@lasvegaspaving.com. For questions and concerns during the project, call (702) 448-9100.
(1) comment
I'd like to know when they're going to work on the roads down Las Vegas Blvd from the Strat to Mandalay Bay on both sides. When are they going to repave Paradise from Harmon to Sahara, these roads are horrible!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.