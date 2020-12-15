LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas shelter is asking families to help foster a dog or cat so they don't have to spend the holiday season in the shelter.
The Animal Foundation is inviting families to bring home an adult cat or dog "for a cozy, holiday vacation." The shelter is asking fosters to provide at least a full week of care for a shelter pet, with The Animal Foundation providing the food for that period.
If families choose to adopt the pet they host, or find someone who is interested in adoption, adoption fees will be waived, the shelter said. Pets are available for holiday fostering now through Dec. 31.
“The holiday season might look a little lonely this year, but fostering a pet is a great way to fill your home with love. And no one should have to spend the holidays alone, including shelter animals,” Director of Lifesaving Programs for The Animal Foundation Christi Dineff said.
Fosters can visit the adoptable pets section an animalfoundation.com and look for a "featured" banner to select a dog or cat they would like to welcome into their home, and then fill out a foster application online. Then, contact the foster team via email at foster@animalfoundation.com to make an appointment to pick up the pet.
Any subsequent adoption will include spay/neuter surgery, microchip and vaccines. A $10 license fee may apply.
