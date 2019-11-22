LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man attempted to lure a child to his car at a Las Vegas elementary school Wednesday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Alejandra Zambrano said the incident happened around 8:40 a.m. Nov. 20 in the area of Buffalo Drive and Starr Avenue in the southwest valley.
In a letter given to Jones Blackhurst Elementary School parents, principal Jennifer Boccia said a student was approached by a man while she was on her way to school.
Police described the suspect as a white man in his 30s with blonde hair and blue eyes. Zambrano said he was unshaven, wearing a black short-sleeved shirt and dark shorts. The man was driving a black Chevy Tahoe or Suburban, police said.
Zambrano said the investigation was ongoing. Boccia said in the letter LVMPD and Clark County School District Police were investigating.
