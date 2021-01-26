LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Sands named its new CEO Tuesday after the passing of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson.
Robert G. Goldstein, who stepped in as chairman and CEO while Adelson received cancer treatment on Jan. 7, will now take on the role indefinitely. Adelson died Jan. 11 after complications from treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
"Mr. Adelson's leadership guided us to the top of our industry, and his legacy lives on through the company's 50,000 team members and the iconic properties he developed around the world," Goldstein said in a statement. "Our spirits have been dimmer in these few weeks since his passing, but the future of the company he founded shines bright. He would expect nothing less than an aggressive pursuit of the work he started, and I am determined to lead this company forward in a way that best honors his vision."
Goldstein joined Las Vegas Sands in 1995 before ascending to the Board of Directors in 2015.
Patrick Dumont was named president and COO and Randy Hyzak was named CFO. Dumont previously served as executive vice president and CFO; Hyzak was chief accounting officer.
